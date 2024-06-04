Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KSS. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.90. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 551,340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

