Krones AG (KRNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.8284 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNTY opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. Krones has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

