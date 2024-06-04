Krones AG (KRNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.8284 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
Krones Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KRNTY opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. Krones has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.
Krones Company Profile
