Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Position Lowered by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.06% of Lantheus worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 50.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 449,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.56. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,098. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.