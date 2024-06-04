Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Grows Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,179,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,860 shares during the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments makes up approximately 1.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $44,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,753,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,741 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 884,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $11,328,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,806,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after buying an additional 420,358 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.64. 545,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,607. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

