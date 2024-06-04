Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 524,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,407 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises about 6.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $159,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $821,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 555.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,104,000 after acquiring an additional 521,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,864 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,786,000 after acquiring an additional 256,326 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.39. 471,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.25. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.