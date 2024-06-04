Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 72,784 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 1.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $35,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after buying an additional 6,719,578 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,664,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,873,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,456,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. 5,599,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,072,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.