Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 61,666 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,666 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.60% of Douglas Emmett worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEI. Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 271.4% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $26,467,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after purchasing an additional 527,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $6,799,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

