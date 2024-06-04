Legacy Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 98,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 179,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 657,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 46,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.12. 257,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,051. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.