Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after acquiring an additional 46,462 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,907. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

