Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 192,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,175. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

