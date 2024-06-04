Legacy Financial Group Inc. Sells 91 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.27. 7,440,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day moving average is $117.83. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.94.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

