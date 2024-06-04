Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells $398,984.04 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $398,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. 1,256,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEVI

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.