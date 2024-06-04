Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.11. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 61,766 shares.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 1,244.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million.

In related news, Director Mark Wellings sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,682.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $46,226. Corporate insiders own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 590,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 238,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 149.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

