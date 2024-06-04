Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $137.14 Million

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $137.14 million and $10,045.86 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 170,511,847 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 170,272,454.3286395. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.78888204 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $18,018.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

