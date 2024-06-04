Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $7.35 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,002,466 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,985,590.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00552679 USD and is up 15.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

