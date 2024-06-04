Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $7.35 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,002,466 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,985,590.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00552679 USD and is up 15.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
