Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,457,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 8,976,791 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

