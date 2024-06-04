London Security (LON:LSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,300.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($42.28) and last traded at GBX 3,050 ($39.08), with a volume of 93 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,050 ($39.08).
London Security Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,045.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,054.65. The stock has a market cap of £373.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.
London Security Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 42 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. London Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,966.29%.
London Security Company Profile
London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.
