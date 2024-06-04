Loop Capital Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $110.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.96. 804,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,218. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $5,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after buying an additional 470,592 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,176,000 after buying an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.