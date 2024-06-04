Lululemon Athletica (LULU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.97.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.35.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

