M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,392 shares during the quarter. M-tron Industries makes up 1.3% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 3.43% of M-tron Industries worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

M-tron Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MPTI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $45.60.

M-tron Industries Profile

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, analysts expect that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.