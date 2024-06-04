M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $210.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 199.76 ($2.56), with a volume of 14688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.50).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
M Winkworth Stock Up 2.4 %
M Winkworth Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.
About M Winkworth
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
