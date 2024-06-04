MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration

(Get Free Report)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan project that covers an area of 19,455 hectares located in the southeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp in Northern Ontario; and the Hembruff Copper Property, which consists of 30 mining claims that covers an area of 6.64 square kilometers situated in the Elliot Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.