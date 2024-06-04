Macquarie Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $275.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Macquarie from $330.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.79.

NYSE:CRM opened at $236.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.47. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

