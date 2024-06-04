Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130,745 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 410,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $35,002,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.83. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $3,345,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 164,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

