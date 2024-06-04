Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.38 and last traded at $49.58. 108,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 358,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAIN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

