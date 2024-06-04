Maren Capital LLC Takes $48.42 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 117,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,420,000. Linde accounts for approximately 6.2% of Maren Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after purchasing an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,774,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Linde by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,976,000 after acquiring an additional 123,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,960,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,475,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,717 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,466. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $434.33. 1,808,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a one year low of $357.79 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

