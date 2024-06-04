Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.49. The stock had a trading volume of 889,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.26 and a 1-year high of $211.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,129 shares of company stock worth $3,116,648 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

