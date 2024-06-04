Matthew Reade Miller Purchases 7,700 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,487.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Reade Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Reade Miller purchased 3,250 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150.00.

NYSE:GRNT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 366,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $835.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

GRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Georgetown University bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $15,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 406,500 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth $9,368,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth $1,492,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

