Matthew Reade Miller Purchases 7,700 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 7,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,329,487.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Reade Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Reade Miller purchased 3,250 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:GRNT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 366,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $835.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Georgetown University bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $15,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 406,500 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth $9,368,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth $1,492,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

