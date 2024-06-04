Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.66.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $1.85 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.