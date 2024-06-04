Mayo Clinic Acquires New Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Immunome accounts for about 7.2% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mayo Clinic owned approximately 0.25% of Immunome at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 2,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunome Stock Performance

IMNM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 821,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,799. The stock has a market cap of $874.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. Immunome, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IMNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Articles

