McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Down 5.4%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 141,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 749,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $551.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 25.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

