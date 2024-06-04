Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $128.74. 3,145,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,099,009. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.