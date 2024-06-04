Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Shares of MESO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 121,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,786. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. Mesoblast has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $871.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Mesoblast at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.