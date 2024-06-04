MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Acquired by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 409.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,281 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 110.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 709.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,021,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMT remained flat at $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,203. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

