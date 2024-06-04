Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNMD shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Baird R W upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $608.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.65. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.