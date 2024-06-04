Mizuho Cuts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $175.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.38.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EGP opened at $162.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,399,000 after acquiring an additional 197,427 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 200,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

