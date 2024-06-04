Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

