Monero Price Up 13.3% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $160.50 or 0.00225955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and approximately $54.88 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,030.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.82 or 0.00675508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00118293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00041880 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00089324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,445,722 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

