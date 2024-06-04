Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52.78 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and approximately $52.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for $159.02 or 0.00226128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,322.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.00673401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00118059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00064775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00088838 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,445,614 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.