MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $465.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a sell rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $364.11.

MongoDB stock opened at $234.61 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 106.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 327.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $91,915,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

