MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $305.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $364.11.

MDB stock opened at $234.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.62. MongoDB has a one year low of $225.25 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 46.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $1,611,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 52.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

