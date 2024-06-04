Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $369.22. 701,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,886. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.43 and its 200-day moving average is $334.57. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $372.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

