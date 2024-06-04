MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,114 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of MSCI worth $47,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

MSCI Stock Up 0.2 %

MSCI stock opened at $491.59 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $504.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

