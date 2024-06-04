Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Daniel K. Spiegelman Sells 3,788 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. 828,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 90.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYGN. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

