NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,452 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910,418 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 128.2% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 898,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,012,000 after buying an additional 504,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WM traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.57. 996,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.83 and a 200 day moving average of $195.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

