NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,825 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,222,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,065,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

