NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 972 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.60. 296,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,344. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.73 and a 1 year high of $302.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

