NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.76. The stock had a trading volume of 970,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,941. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.48.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

