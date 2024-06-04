NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 4,991 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 437.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 21.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 122.3% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 168,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 5,011,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,408,154. The stock has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

