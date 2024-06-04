NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 904 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.23.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $175.20. 1,250,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,831. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average of $172.53. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.